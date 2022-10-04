Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 21st

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 24.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.