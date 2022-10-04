RPM International (RPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 5th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPM International Stock Up 4.0 %

RPM opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 242.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

