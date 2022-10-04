RSK Infrastructure Framework Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.17 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $53.23 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 905,086,671 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). Telegram Whitepaper “

