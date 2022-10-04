Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 8.4 %

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

