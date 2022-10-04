Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Up 2.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.58. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

