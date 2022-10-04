Ryo Currency Trading Up 0.7% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $735,844.12 and approximately $1,594.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00271455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00137437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00724739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00603949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00243512 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2019. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 41,011,708 coins and its circulating supply is 40,894,396 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

