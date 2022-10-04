SAFE DEAL Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00005489 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00085971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00064442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007683 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SFD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,262,786 coins and its circulating supply is 4,235,644 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

