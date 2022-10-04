Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven’s launch date was December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

