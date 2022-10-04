SafeCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $104.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $104.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00301434 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00132841 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00065261 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00039628 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.