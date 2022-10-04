SafePal (SFP) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $190.80 million and $3.83 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004505 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $324.92 or 0.01597150 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About SafePal

SFP is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SafePal is www.safepal.io. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

