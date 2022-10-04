Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,123.07

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,123.07 ($13.57) and traded as low as GBX 823 ($9.94). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 845 ($10.21), with a volume of 597,974 shares changing hands.

Safestore Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,044.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Safestore alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andy Jones bought 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,997.90 ($21,747.10).

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.