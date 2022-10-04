Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SGA stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

