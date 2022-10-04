SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 639.00 to 610.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Danske upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $658.33.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

