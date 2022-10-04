SALT Price Tops $0.0458 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.68 million and $24,299.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,177.56 or 0.99993818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051532 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064058 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004900 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

