Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.17.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

SDVKY opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.43. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sandvik AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.