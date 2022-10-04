Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.