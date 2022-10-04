Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 433 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 170,229 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

