Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $739,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 32.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 48.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.8% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $181.02 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.