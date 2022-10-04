Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $256,611,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $107.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $151.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.73.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

