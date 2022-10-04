Sandy Spring Bank Buys 64 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after acquiring an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

Align Technology stock opened at $215.64 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $713.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.