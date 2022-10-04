Sandy Spring Bank Buys 79 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,810,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.69.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

