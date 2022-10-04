Sandy Spring Bank Has $163,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.