Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 860 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank raised its position in DexCom by 33.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 177.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.