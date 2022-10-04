Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VBK opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.