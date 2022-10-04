Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.13. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.40 and a 1-year high of $135.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

