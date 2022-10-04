Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
NYSE MLM opened at $326.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.18.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Featured Articles
