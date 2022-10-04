Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 375 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

