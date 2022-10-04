Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 402.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

Fortinet stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

