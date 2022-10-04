Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.08% of Capital Bancorp worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBNK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capital Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

CBNK opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

