Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,118 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $311.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

