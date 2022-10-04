Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,470 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 128.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $453,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 112,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

SHEN opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

