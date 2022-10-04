Sangoma Technologies Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
Featured Articles
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- Here’s What a Strong US Dollar Means for Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.