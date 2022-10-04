Sangoma Technologies Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

