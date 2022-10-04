Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.27. 296,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 313,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $349.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.89.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 1,916.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRC. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 131,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

