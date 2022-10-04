Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.27. 296,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 313,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Up 2.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $349.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRC. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 131,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile
Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.
