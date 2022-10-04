Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

SRPT opened at $109.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $120.23.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14,938.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,352,000 after purchasing an additional 500,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 370,902 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

