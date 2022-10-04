Satoshi (SATS) Tops One Day Volume of $10,240.00

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Satoshi coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Satoshi has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Satoshi has a total market cap of $38.45 million and $10,240.00 worth of Satoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001486 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016865 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
Satoshi Coin Profile
Satoshi (SATS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Satoshi’s total supply is 1,916,909,300,000,000 coins. Satoshi’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange. Satoshi’s official website is www.aax.com/spot/trade/SATS:USDT.
Buying and Selling Satoshi
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Satoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Satoshi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Satoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Satoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Satoshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.