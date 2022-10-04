Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,065 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.