Savant Capital LLC Acquires 16,398 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 217.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NULV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,603,000 after buying an additional 605,066 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,981,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,053,000 after purchasing an additional 357,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,908,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NULV stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

