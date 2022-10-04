Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 273,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

