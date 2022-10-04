Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Sysco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Sysco by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Sysco by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

