Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 168,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 37,034 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 40,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.