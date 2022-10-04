Savant Capital LLC Buys 301 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $6,815,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLI by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 173,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RLI by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

RLI stock opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.35. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

