Savant Capital LLC Buys 5,483 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

