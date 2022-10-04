Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.