Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $176.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.54. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.