Savant Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Marcus worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Marcus Stock Performance

MCS stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

