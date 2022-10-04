Savant Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $524,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

ILCV stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86.

