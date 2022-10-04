Savant Capital LLC Has $960,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $54,184,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $44,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CI opened at $287.22 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.81.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.