Savant Capital LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41.

