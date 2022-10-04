Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

