Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

